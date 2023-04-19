Don't Miss

New safety video: British Airways goes big on seatbelts

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News, PR 23 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

From time to time airlines go big on their safety videos (was going to say overboard, but maybe not) and British Airways has produced a new one with Uncommon, picking up some of the themes of its recent ad campaign.

Longstanding (or seated, with a safety belt) customers may wish that BA would put as much effort into making sure its planes flew (on time would be even better) but suppose you can’t have everything.

So here goes, with a cast of celebs you may or may not recognise. Not quite sure what some of them have to do with BA. Does Tom Kerridge do the food? He seems to do just about everywhere else these days.

On the plus side, it cuts down on the ‘flying the flag’ stuff and strikes a friendlier note.

On the other, do we really need all this?

MAA creative scale: 5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.