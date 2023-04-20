New Commercial Arts wins prized Sainsbury’s creative

0 Shares Share

New Commercial Arts, which only began in business in 2020, has won Sainsbury’s creative in a three-way pitch. The business was formally with Wieden+Kennedy. NCA already worked on clothing brand Tu and Habitat for Sainsbury’s.

NCA beat Mother, arguably the UK’s most creative agency over the past 30 years, and the country’s biggest by billings – VCCP – in the year’s biggest UK pitch so far.

The win places NCA firmly in the first rank of UK creative agencies, if it wasn’t already, and possibly makes it an international contender. Holding companies and others will be eyeing it hungrily.

Sainsbury’s CMO Mark Given says: “NCA demonstrated real strength in both their strategic and creative approach to our brand opportunities and their passion for and experience in retail marketing shone through. We are delighted to welcome them to Sainsbury’s.

“To the agencies who took part in the process, I appreciate it requires a significant investment of time and resource, it’s why we were pleased to have followed the ISBA and IPA Pitch Positive Pledge as part of the agency review. Thank you to all the agencies that participated.

“W&K has been a valuable creative partner and I’d like to thank them for the contribution they’ve made to our business over the last seven years.”

NCA has won some big accounts since it began just three years including Nationwide (replacing another biggie Halifax). MoneySupermarket and Nando’s. The agency offers a combo of creative and customer experience (CX) which has clearly hit the spot with many clients.

Most of all though is the massive reassurance former adam&eve founders, James Murphy and David Golding, provide at NCA. Alongside consummate professionals CCO Ian Heartfield (from BBH) and experience boss Rob Curran (ex-Wunderman), suit Murphy and planner Golding provide the nearest guarantee London has to effective input, relationship management and output.