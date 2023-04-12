MullenLowe hires new London-based global creative director from Bogotá, Colombia

0 Shares Share

Carlos Andrés Rodriguez is MullenLowe’s new global creative director, based in London. Until September 2022, Rodriguez was at David Bogotá, which he joined when it was set up by WPP two years ago. Before David, he had been at MullenLowe since 2008, including a stint at DLKW Lowe in London.

Rodriguez is best known for the “Rivers of Light” campaign for the Colombian Ministry of Defence, which won Black Pencil of the Decade at D&AD. He’s also won Innovation and Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes.

It’s hard to gauge the contribution of these kind of creative directors, but Rodriguez replaces Alexandre Okada, who left for Havas Lynx Group in February, so it must be a role that needs filling – even if it’s mostly to keep Unilever happy.

He will report to UK CCO Nicky Bullard for UK business and to group CCO Jose Miguel Sokoloff, for international business.

Rodriguez said: “Coming back to MullenLowe, a network I know and love, is like coming home. I love this industry and getting to work with the network again, to push each other to be better, will lead to transformative ideas that can have an enormous impact on our clients’ brands and business.”

Bullard said: “We are so excited to be welcoming the world-class talent that is Carlos to the London office. His electric energy and outrageous talent are a massive addition to our department, our agency and our network.”