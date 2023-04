0 Shares Share

MoneySuperMarket and agency New Commercial Arts hit gold when they enlisted Dame Judi Dench and her money-saving SuperSeven as the country plunged into a whopping cost-of-living crisis.

Now she’s back to save us “serious money” with another episode directed by veteran film maker John Madden.

Won’t win too many awards but MoneySuperMarket’s profits and shares are up. It’s an ill wind…

MAA creative scale: 7.