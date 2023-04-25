M&C adds National Grid to public service portfolio

0 Shares Share

Whatever its other travails, with rebellious shareholders and the like, M&C Saatchi remains firmly in the driving seat as the UK government’s favourite agency. It’s now added the National Grid, which supplies the plumbing for the nation’s energy, to a bulging portfolio.

The National Grid is embarking on what it calls ‘Great Grid Upgrade,’ a £16bn scheme in search of that elusive net zero emissions goal. This involves moving renewable energy created at sea across the mainland grid.

National Grid group director of corporate communications and brand Molly Neal says: “Our vision is a clean, fair and affordable energy future for the UK. The ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ will play a major part in delivering this. We are delighted to be working with M&C Saatchi to deliver the campaign that brings to the life the benefits and criticality of this infrastructure.”

Tom Firth, CEO of sustainability specialist M&C Saatchi Life, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with National Grid. The infrastructure they are building will deliver a more sustainable way of life for us all. This has never been a more urgent and important task. So, in terms of working with brands that are leading the green energy transition, it doesn’t get any better or bigger.”