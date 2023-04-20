MAA blast from the past: banned Marmite ad – and a new one some might not like

Ads ain’t what they used to be is a familiar complaint (here anyway) but one reason is the volley of outraged complaints anything remotely funny inevitably attracts. The news agenda is dominated by po-faced single issue advocates who’ll happily complain about night following day.

Here’s one such from Marmite and adam&eve (I assume) in 2013, riffing on animal protection, which attracted over 300 complaints in double quick time. Leading to a shorter shelf life than the condiment it promotes.

The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said it understood that “animal lovers are concerned on our behalf.”

“We plan to talk to the makers of Marmite about how we can work together on animal welfare.”

Wonder if they did – that would have been quite some meeting.

PS Will this new one, definitely from adam&eveDDB, meet a similar fate? You never know.