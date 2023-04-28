MAA Ad of the Week: New York Times from Droga 5

0 Shares Share

Newspapers, even in their mostly digital guise, don’t make that much use of advertising. A shame because, despite the inevitable antipathy between rough-hewn journalists and slick ad folk, there have been some good partnerships over the years.

One such still standing is the New York Times and Droga5, a key ally for the paper as the venerable ‘Gray Lady’ has morphed into a successful omnichannel brand.

They’ve done wars and human rights and kept their nerve in the maelstrom of US politics. This campaign simply points out that the NYT helps you to understand an increasing confusing and bemusing world.