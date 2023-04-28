Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: New York Times from Droga 5

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Social Media 15 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Newspapers, even in their mostly digital guise, don’t make that much use of advertising. A shame because, despite the inevitable antipathy between rough-hewn journalists and slick ad folk, there have been some good partnerships over the years.

One such still standing is the New York Times and Droga5, a key ally for the paper as the venerable ‘Gray Lady’ has morphed into a successful omnichannel brand.

They’ve done wars and human rights and kept their nerve in the maelstrom of US politics. This campaign simply points out that the NYT helps you to understand an increasing confusing and bemusing world.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.