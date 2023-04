0 Shares Share

Formula E for electric cars is trying hard to catch up with Formula 1 (it won’t) and its latest effort is ‘Progress is unstoppable’ from Uncommon Creative Studio.

Is it? Do electric cars really signify progress? No doubt lots of thought went into this. It’s one of those anodyne phrases like Audi’s current (and rather sad) ‘Future is an attitude.’ No it isn’t, it’s what happens next.

Sometimes, though, a nice film does the trick without all those angels dancing on a non-existent pinhead.