L’Oreal hits the metaverse with Wunderman Thompson

The metaverse may not be doing much for Mark Zuckerberg but French giant L’Oreal seems happy enough: launching a selection of new hair looks across multiple marketplaces in what it claims is a first for the new medium.

Its new ‘Gravitas’ from L’Oreal Professionnel, developed with Wunderman Thompson, 3D artist Evan Rochette and stylist Charlie Le Mindu including five new looks, is available on Ready Player Me.

L’Oreal’s Anne Machet says: “We are very excited to drop these cutting edge hairstyles as this is another milestone in our journey to crack the new codes of hair beauty and provide limitless forms of virtual self-expression. As the brand leader, we are in a unique position to elevate the professional industry, CGI artists and consumers to bring more value and augmented experiences.”

Wunderman Thompson’s Justin Peyton says: “In our daily lives, we all aim to express our individuality through appearance and style, and this will be no different in the virtual and gaming worlds where a generation of people are spending more and more of their time.

“It’s a privilege to work with pioneers like L’Oreal Professionnel and to help them define beauty and style through hair, making self-expression across worlds accessible, and gravity defying.”