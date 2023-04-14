Don't Miss

Le Pub takes ghosting to a new level in latest Heineken campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 7 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The second instalment in Publicis and Heineken’s “work responsibly” campaign has ghostly figures drinking in a bar to represent people who are still in the office working while their friends are out socialising.

As well as the film, Le Pub is staging ghostly experiences in real bars in a bid to spook people into working responsibly. There’s also a “ghost generator” app, which lets you turn friends into ghosts and send them a gif saying “It’s scary how long you work in the office.”

The campaign stars Korean actor and singer Park Hyung Sik, and will run across Malaysia and Singapore.

Perhaps it’s these regions where long hours in the office are still a problem. The previous instalment in this campaign targeted Manhattan, where many offices are often pretty ghostly as people stay working from home.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.