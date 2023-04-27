Honda motorbike’s pan-Euro drive is all about the men (and women), not the machines

0 Shares Share

If you’re in the market for a motorbike, VCCP Spain’s new campaign might well persuade you to look at a Honda.

“Without you, it’s just a road” focuses on the fun of riding, and the buddies and lovers you can pick up along the way.

Nick Bennett, European brand marketing section manager at Honda Europe Motorcycles, said: “We know that riding communities are very important to riders and we want to offer them a way to connect as they are the heart of our brand. We are proud of this campaign and the messages it conveys. There is a bike for everyone and you can find the right community for you.”

The campaign runs across Europe including UK, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Czech, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Honda is the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, so the inclusive message is relevant and importantly, it’s done with a light touch. It’s a good way of showing all the traditional road shots and making them seem fresh.

MAA creative scale: 6