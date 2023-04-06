Don't Miss

Grumpy cat brightens up for Samsung in BBH Singapore spot

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 18 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Only a Samsung TV is good enough to impress a grumpy cat in this spot by BBH Singapore, which shows an owner going all-out to get a response from his pet.

The feline remains grumpy-faced in response to all manner of temptations, but can’t stifle a “wow” when his owner settles down to watch a new Samsung TV.

Hyun Min Chun, head of integrated marketing communications at Samsung Electronics, said: “The Neo QLED 8K sells itself. All you have to do is experience it. This sheer confidence in our innovation became our communication strategy. If the world’s toughest critic can’t help but be impressed by the experience, so will our customers.”

Sascha Kuntze, CCO at BBH Singapore, adds, “In the past, Samsung has had many animal guests in their ads from ostriches to spiders. But we never dared to put one of the most discerning animals in a story: an exotic short hair with very high standards.”

For years, Samsung’s marketing has lacked any consistency around the world, and the brand has lost ground, with profits falling to a 14-year low in the final quarter of 2022. There are many reasons for the slump, but a few more campaigns like this could only be a good thing.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.