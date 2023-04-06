Don't Miss

French “super agency” BETC and Havas wins global Danone

A combo of BETC and Havas Creative has won Danone Group’s global ad account after a three-way pitch against Wunderman Thompson and BBDO. 18 agencies originally submitted proposals.

Havas-owned BETC is France’s biggest creative agency while Havas seems newly-energised after owner Vivendi sold Universal Music, making the agency a bigger part of the smaller empire.

The Danone portfolio includes Danone, Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Alpro, Yopro, Evian, Volvic and a number of local brands. BETC and Havas Creative already handled early life nutrition (Aptamil, Blédina, Gallia, Cow&Gate) and remains the agency for Specialized Nutrition.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas and chairman of Vivendi (above) says: “Havas is honoured and proud to accompany Danone all over the world, in achieving their ambitions for food and health. We will mobilize all our assets – our talents, the strong integration of our businesses, our meaningfulness, and the power of the Vivendi Group.”

