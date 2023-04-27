Droga5 NY takes New York Times out of the echo chamber

What do chatbot fantasies, chocolate lava cake, basketball, aeroplanes, bare feet, forest fires and sneakers have in common?

To find out, you’ll have to watch Droga5’s new “More of life brought to life” campaign for The New York Times. The first two films carry a persuasive message about how the NYT brings you out of your echo chamber to embrace the world in all its complexity.

Essentially the campaign is a subscription drive, promoting the full NYT portfolio including Cooking, Games, sports site The Athletic and product reviews on Wirecutter.

The NYT added more than 1 million digital subscribers in 2022, bringing the number of paying subscribers to 9.6 million. Its goal is to reach 15 million by the end of 2027.

Droga5 has done a good job of shaking off the institutional feel of the NYT, making it personal and accessible – and worth the 75p a week deal they are currently running.

MAA creative scale: 7.5