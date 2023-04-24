Do Pets At Home customers see the funny side?

0 Shares Share

The world, you may have noticed, has gone pet mad – and not just those yappy cockapoos blighting the neighbourhood since lockdown.

UK firm Pets At Home has over 450 stores and a market cap around £2bn, about half of Sainsbury’s. Brand agency Nomad and The&Partnership are giving the brand a makeover (not that it seems to need one) with a new campaign featuring some pet-related follies.

Quite brave really as many pet owners might find the activities depicted as perfectly reasonable, may even be offended that some may find a full operating team on a hamster overkill.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.