Don't Miss

Do Pets At Home customers see the funny side?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 2 days ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The world, you may have noticed, has gone pet mad – and not just those yappy cockapoos blighting the neighbourhood since lockdown.

UK firm Pets At Home has over 450 stores and a market cap around £2bn, about half of Sainsbury’s. Brand agency Nomad and The&Partnership are giving the brand a makeover (not that it seems to need one) with a new campaign featuring some pet-related follies.

Quite brave really as many pet owners might find the activities depicted as perfectly reasonable, may even be offended that some may find a full operating team on a hamster overkill.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.