Brompton cycles into new markets with ScienceMagic

Folding bike pioneer Brompton has appointed ScienceMagic to create a new brand platform and global campaign as it expands into new markets.

Brompton global brand director Shelly Pearce says: “ScienceMagic completely understood the passion for our product, our need for a strong brand, and the galvanising effect of connecting to our communities worldwide. We are thrilled to begin a journey with a partner who understands our ambition to change the world.”

ScienceMagic chief brand officer Hattie Matthews says: “As the future of mobility in key cities around the world is in the spotlight, now is a fantastic moment in time for Brompton to take a thought leadership position on a different and more positive future. As a B-Corp, ScienceMagic are delighted to work with Brompton to help them reach their ambitions for growth as well as pursue a sustainability agenda.”