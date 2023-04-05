Don't Miss

B&Q nails down low prices in latest work from Uncommon

Easter is traditionally the big DIY weekend, and B&Q has invested in another stylish film, this time to promote its commitment to low prices in the face of the cost of living crisis.

The ad is meant to reflect the financial struggles that UK customers are facing. Filmed upside down, a range of more expensive hanging items are cut down so that they fall away, until just the cheaper items – the ones that have been “nailed down” by B&Q – remain to form the shape of a hammer.

Tom Hampson, marketing director at B&Q, said: “Spring is always an important time of year for our customers. With rising prices across household bills, we know the dynamics will be different this year, but we still want to help our customers make the most of spring. That’s why we’ve nailed down prices on hundreds of essential spring products..

Uncommon’s metaphor is a bit laboured, but it’s got a lot of visual impact and the soundtrack will ensure it stands out.

MAA creative scale: 6

