BMB chief strategy officer jumps ship to McCann London

McCann London is assembling a crack team of women at the top. The latest recruit is Mel Arrow who joins as chief strategy officer from BMB, where she has been a major contributor to the agency’s recent run of wins including Nike, Farrow & Ball, Innocent and Breast Cancer Now.

Before that, Arrow worked at BBH with Polly McMorrow, who took over as McCann CEO last year. The top team also includes COO Jemima Monies who moved from adam&eveDDB in February, and new ECD Regan Warner who joined from Ogilvy last month (reporting to joint CCOs Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson).

Arrow replaces Theo Izzard-Brown, who went to Dentsu Creative in December.

She said: “McCann London’s work is nothing short of iconic. I’ve been jealous of Kevin, Katy and Snoop from afar, and I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to build on that success. I’m ready to get stuck in, partner with the fantastic leadership team, and get to know the many brilliant strategists across the group.”

McMorrow said: “I have always admired how Mel’s brilliant thinking supercharges creative excellence across the businesses she works on. She completes our refreshed leadership line up as we embark on an exciting new chapter at the agency, and we can’t wait for her to get going.”

McCann London, traditionally a very male-dominated agency, has been building momentum recently. They just won a place on the Sky roster, and the creative work has become less overshadowed by international business like L’Oreal and Xbox, thanks to JustEat and new UK campaigns for Nurofen “see my pain,” Smart Plant, Shreddies and TSB.