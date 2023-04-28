Arsenal legends wind up Piers Morgan for Paddy Power

0 Shares Share

Piers Morgan, like his long-time adversary Jeremy Clarkson, is a Marmite fixture (although it can be hard to find anyone pro as opposed to anti) and the Talk TV host won’t be over-pleased at these four celebrated Gooners taking the mickey as Arsenal’s Premiership challenge falters. (Morgan is a rabid Arsenal fan but that’s too high a price for these old troupers.)

Betting ads are a blot on the landscape but Paddy Power has its moments.