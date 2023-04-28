Don't Miss

A brew for boomers: Beck’s Brazil targets 70+ drinkers

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 22 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Anti-ageism may be gathering force in the ad industry. Beck’s has now introduced a new 70+ beer, suitably packaged in a silver-grey can and made with a new formula that caters to pensioners’ palates.

The accompanying campaign by AKQA shows a “mature” woman having her ID checked, to make sure she meets the 70+ age limit for customers.

Rodrigo Barbosa, creative director at AKQA, said: “With new behaviours in everyday life, maturity takes on a different meaning in today’s society. Today, ageing well is being able to continue enjoying all the most delicious experiences in life – including a great beer.”

He goes on to talk about the work being “a dialogue with the pro-aging culture movement,” although a bunch of OAPs behaving badly has a lot in common with Ron Howard’s 1985 film “Cocoon.”

It’s hard not to look patronising when you put elderly ravers on screen, but full marks for keeping the issue of ageism on the agenda.

The video is age restricted, so the curious will have to go on to YouTube to watch the full 60-seconds.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.