180 Amsterdam wins international Club Med brief for ‘L’Esprit Libre’ reboot

Premium holiday resort Club Med has appointed 180 Amsterdam to work on its global creative account, after a three-way international pitch run by France-based consultants VT Scan.

Club Med will work with 180 to develop its brand platform, ‘L’Esprit Libre’ in Europe, North America and Asia. The holiday company has just introduced its first rebrand in a decade, focusing on the company’s luxury offering while emphasising “simplicity, indulgence, nature and freedom.”

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, chairman & CEO at Club Med (and son of 1970s French president Valéry) said: “‘L’Esprit Libre’ is at the heart of the Club Med experience. We’re excited about what 180’s understanding of the brand’s French heritage can do to activate, communicate and evolve this idea in a bold way.”

Laurent François, managing partner at 180 said of the appointment: “Winning this tender for such an iconic brand, part of French advertising patrimony, is a proud moment for 180. It’s a tremendous opportunity to create an innovative approach, focusing on a culture and digital-first strategy.”

Work will begin launching globally in the second half of 2023 and will run across broadcast TV, online video, OOH, social and digital channels. It is being created between 180’s Amsterdam, Paris and New York hubs.

No word on the incumbent, but Club Med has worked with BETC and Saatchi & Saatchi Paris in the past.