WPP joins Biden-supported Media Freedom Cohort

WPP has joined the Media Freedom Cohort, comprising the likes of Associated Press, The New York Times, Microsoft, Google, BBC Media Action, Free Press Unlimited and more than 25 governments “to advance media freedom.”

The Media Freedom Cohort was established during President Biden’s 2021 Summit for Democracy to support free and independent media worldwide.

WPP’s media operation GroupM says it will:

*Create dedicated marketplaces exclusively with domains vetted by Internews’ Ads for News for responsible journalism across our top markets.

*Drive awareness among our clients and the wider industry about the importance of investing in responsible journalism.

*Add the domains for responsible journalism in local media supply offered to clients.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, says: “Independent journalism plays a vital role around the world and we are pleased to be able to support that through GroupM. We look forward to working with the Media Freedom Cohort to ensure a diversity of credible media outlets worldwide.”

Christian Juhl, CEO of GroupM says: “A healthy media ecosystem depends on a thriving news business that supports journalists and incentivizes fact-based reporting. As the world’s leading media investment organization, we’re proud to support the work of the Media Freedom Cohort through our global partnership with Internews and commitment to investing in responsible journalism.”

WPP, which spends $60bn of client money worldwide, has already committed to supporting bona fide media with investment although it’s hard to determine how much and where.

One suspects a counter to Russia’s incessant campaigns of disinformation may be part of Biden’s thinking.