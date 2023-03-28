WPP doubles down on influencers with Obviously buy

0 Shares Share

WPP has bought its second influencer agency in a week, buying social influencer agency Obviously hard on the heels of Goat. Obviously will join WPP’s VMLY&R network.

Founded by Mae Karwowski and Maxime Domain in 2014, Obviously’s clients include Google, Ford, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. It employs 100 people in San Francisco and Paris.

CEO Karwowski says: “Obviously’s ability to match each client’s unique needs while delivering at a global scale has made us a leader in influencer marketing. Our unique approach to creator-led marketing combined with our proprietary technology has resulted in explosive growth. This acquisition is the best of both worlds; we retain our agile and entrepreneurial culture while benefiting from VMLY&R’s depth of experience and global scale – resulting in accelerated growth for all.”

VMLY&R CEO Jon Cook says: “Bringing Obviously into our VMLY&R family is a clear win as clients demand more intelligent data and results in the influencer space. Obviously’s tech and data capabilities are highly innovative, and its ability to scale creator content quickly and efficiently, and in every language, makes it instantly prepared to be leveraged globally.”

Interesting timing from WPP as influencers have been under pressure recently over authenticity concerns and the rise of so-called “deinfluencers.”