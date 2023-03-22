Women’s Equality Party takes aim at banal police messages with hard-hitting women’s safety campaign

0 Shares Share

Travellers on the London Underground are bombarded by British Transport Police’s ‘See it. Say it. Sort it’ announcements about abandoned packages every 15 minutes or so. This incredibly annoying message is made worse as they turn the volume up even further as the banal slogan closes the announcement. Is the Tube awash with bombs?

The Women’s Equality Party and agency Quiet Storm have adopted this atrocity for a new campaign highlighting violence against women – often by policemen. One has been convicted of murder, another of a series of rapes going back years.

‘See it. Say it. Ignore it’ runs alongside an image of jeering police as one of the boys in blue assaults a woman.

The WEP is demanding a statutory inquiry into UK’s police forces, timed for the recent publication of the Casey Review into the Metropolitan Police, a report so damning that the capital’s force may be broken up into smaller, more law-abiding units.

More power to the WEP’s collective elbow.

An extra bonus would be if British Transport Police take down their stupid, intrusive messages.

MAA creative scale: 9.