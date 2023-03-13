W+K London debuts first Amazon Prime work at the Oscars

0 Shares Share

Amazon Prime is a promiscuous client. We’ve seen work from Droga5 and Joint, and now Wieden + Kennedy London has created a new global platform for the brand.

“It’s on Prime” is the big idea, starting with a spot called “Tache” directed by actor and director Olivia Wilde. The film debuted during the Oscars and shows a young woman fretting about her unwanted facial hair, then deciding to embrace it with help from Amazon Prime.

Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand marketing at Amazon, said: “We wanted to inspire and remind the world that Prime caters to individuals, at any stage of life. Prime might be one single membership, but there are so many easy and fun ways it uniquely connects you to the things that matter most.’”

Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis, creative directors at W+K London, said: “We wanted to highlight that Prime is more than a hub for entertainment and fast, free delivery – Prime also encourages you to explore and enjoy your personal interests, desires, and needs. Whether your thing is music and movies, makeup and clothes, or cooking and groceries, Prime can get it to you quickly and easily.”

The ad covers off the important bases for Amazon Prime: it’s all about inclusivity and entertainment with plenty of shopping thrown in, and the “It’s on Prime” idea is a versatile one.

MAA creative scale: 6.5