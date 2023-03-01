VCCP pulls out of Nationwide pitch

0 Shares Share

Incumbent VCCP has pulled out of the Nationwide pitch after working on the account for eight years.

VCCP says: “We have had the privilege of working with Nationwide for around 8 years and are incredibly proud of the work we’ve produced and the business results we’ve helped deliver. As the challenger agency, we tackled a lot of the conventions in the financial services category and found a new engaging way to talk about things that really matter. Having decided not to repitch, we wish the new team there the very best of luck for the future.”

Nationwide has a new marketing boss in Catherine Kehoe from Lloyds Banking group and New commercial Arts, the then newly-formed agency she and her team awarded the Halifax account to, has resigned it to pitch for Nationwide. VCCP seems to have drawn the obvious conclusion.