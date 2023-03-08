VCCP London wins Girlguiding and goes all-out for a reboot

0 Shares Share

Appropriately enough for International Women’s Day, VCCP has announced that it has won the Girl Guides creative account, with a brief to work with branding agency Landor and Fitch to challenge outdated perceptions of the 113-year-old brand.

Guides, Brownies, Rangers and Rainbows are now all about adventure, exploration and curiosity. The campaign’s aim is to bring in sponsorship, volunteers and investment, with help from a comprehensive rebrand and a film by VCCP.

Amanda Azeez, director of communications, marketing & fundraising, Girlguiding, said: “To enable us to continue in our mission and reach even more girls and volunteers, we needed to look at how we’ve evolved over this time and address outdated perceptions holding us back. Working closely with Landor & Fitch, Seven Communications and VCCP, we’re excited to relaunch on International Women’s Day as part of our continued drive to inspire all girls that they can do anything.”

It’s not for everyone, but this makes being a Guide, Ranger, Rainbow or Brownie look like a lot of fun and creates a sense of FOMO for any girls who might be left behind.

