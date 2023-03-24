VCCP launches employee engagement division, VCCP BEE

0 Shares Share

VCCP is launching yet another division, this one is called BEE and is dedicated to brand and employee engagement — a hot topic during a talent crisis, and at a time when escalating numbers of staff take to social media to vent their frustrations with an employer.

Only 9% of employees are apparently engaged at work, which is where VCCP BEE comes in, with an offer to help companies attract and retain talent by “unifying the brand and employee experience” with help from its other divisions to bring in behavioural science, data, AI, branding, design, film, social, digital and experiential.

The offering is led by Huw Morgan, director of brand and employee engagement. He was previously at PR and social agency Good Relations, and has worked with brands including Channel 4, TfL, Johnson & Johnson, New Look and Asahi.

Morgan said: “Whether businesses are confronting turbulence or riding a wave of growth, VCCP’s integrated model enables us to uniquely challenge brands to consistently treat their people like valued customers, to attract talent and keep them informed, engaged and motivated.”

Adrian Coleman, founder and Group CEO at VCCP, said: “Our mission at VCCP is to challenge the bad habits of the industry and BEE is our latest example of this.”

According to The Society for Human Resource Management, it costs up to 60% of an employee’s salary to replace them, and even more if you take other factors like impact on culture, morale and knowledge into account.