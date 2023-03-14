Don't Miss

Uncommon’s new campaign eases B&Q into digital retail

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 16 hours ago

B&Q’s ongoing campaign with Uncommon Creative Studios is getting a new spring burst to promote the DIY retailer’s one-hour click + collect service.

A smartphone is playfully integrated into each of three executions to drive home the point that buying BBQs, gardens and garden furniture is easier with speedy click + collect.

OOH, according to the IPA’s new TouchPoints survey, is the only media that consistently delivers more than 90% weekly reach across all age groups.

Great creativity helps too, of course, and this campaign is up to Uncommon and B&Q’s usual high standards. WCRS’ famous “You can do it” line from the 1980s is still in there too, for those who remember it.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

 

 

 

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

One comment

  1. Charlie
    March 14, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    Lovely stuff

