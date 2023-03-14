Uncommon’s new campaign eases B&Q into digital retail

0 Shares Share

B&Q’s ongoing campaign with Uncommon Creative Studios is getting a new spring burst to promote the DIY retailer’s one-hour click + collect service.

A smartphone is playfully integrated into each of three executions to drive home the point that buying BBQs, gardens and garden furniture is easier with speedy click + collect.

OOH, according to the IPA’s new TouchPoints survey, is the only media that consistently delivers more than 90% weekly reach across all age groups.

Great creativity helps too, of course, and this campaign is up to Uncommon and B&Q’s usual high standards. WCRS’ famous “You can do it” line from the 1980s is still in there too, for those who remember it.

MAA creative scale: 7.5