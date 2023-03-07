Sky Bet picks Grey for brand refresh

0 Shares Share

Grey London has won a much-needed piece of new business, Sky Bet in a pitch handled by Creative Brief.

Grey is tasked with developing a long-term strategic brand platform for Sky Bet to help set the future direction of the business and cement its position in the betting market.

Sky Bet head of brand and sponsorship Leigh Peacock-Goodwin says: “We’ve got a bright and busy future ahead of us and we needed an agency partner who can help us chart this next, exciting stage for Sky Bet, and that’s who we’ve found in Grey. Their strategic thinking, in particular, shone throughout the pitch process, and to go along with that, they’re just good people.”

Grey London joint MD Jonny Tennant Price says: “It’s rare for a client team to dedicate themselves so passionately and comprehensively to the role of the brand in transforming their business. In the next few months, we will be implementing a pioneering new brand strategy for Sky Bet that will lead to exciting new creative work.”

Does this mean curtains for ‘Soccer Saturday’s’ Jeff Stelling? We shall see but the old boy has staying power.