Pablo plugs Icelandair’s stopovers

With Icelandair you can have have a one to seven day transatlantic stopover at no extra charge (presumably you need to pay for a hotel), an appealing notion for some and the subject of a new campaign from Pablo.

Trouble is, you won’t want to leave.

Pablo has made a big impact in what seems a relatively short space of time, with a good new business record and some proper, nicely-aimed ads.

Can’t tell you much more than that as they don’t communicate with us – which doesn’t seem to have done them much harm, to be fair.