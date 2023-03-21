Don't Miss

Pablo plugs Icelandair’s stopovers

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 23 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

With Icelandair you can have have a one to seven day transatlantic stopover at no extra charge (presumably you need to pay for a hotel), an appealing notion for some and the subject of a new campaign from Pablo.

Trouble is, you won’t want to leave.

Pablo has made a big impact in what seems a relatively short space of time, with a good new business record and some proper, nicely-aimed ads.

Can’t tell you much more than that as they don’t communicate with us – which doesn’t seem to have done them much harm, to be fair.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.