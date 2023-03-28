Ocean Outdoor’s environmental ad fund to support 13 causes fighting climate change

0 Shares Share

As the world reaches a pivotal moment in climate change and the future of Britain’s wildlife hangs in the balance, Ocean Outdoor is to support 13 environmental charities under its Drops In The Ocean programme.

Two leading UK conservation organisations, the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) and the Canal & River Trust (both below), will both be given substantial space on Ocean’s outdoor screens across the UK, mobilising local communities as nature activists to help reverse the biodiversity crisis.

Internationally, the Coral Restoration Foundation™ has also been awarded airtime to amplify its ambitious global reef restoration programmes designed to turn the tide on ecosystems on the brink through community action.

Photo credit Alexander Neufeld.

Wetlands help in the fight against the climate emergency by storing more carbon than forests. The WWT’s Wetlands Can campaign calls for the creation of 100,000 hectares of wetlands in the UK and for a million people to come together as wetlands activists to make this happen. The Canal & River Trust, which looks after 2,000 miles of British waterways, is working to prevent pollution from harmful plastic litter.

Under its Drops in the Ocean initiative, Ocean donates 2% of the Group’s annual reported revenue to environmental charities in the form of advertising value across the company’s extensive UK digital screen network.

Ocean chief marketing officer Richard Malton says: “We have reached a pivotal moment in climate change. Every single one of our chosen charities is taking action, five of them addressing problems on our own doorstep.

“Sir David Attenborough has warned that Britain is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. Through our advertising network, Drops in The Ocean will invest in the future of wildlife, habitats and vulnerable communities both here and overseas and our mission is to get everyone on board.”

Madalen Howard, communications and outreach coordinator at the Coral Restoration Foundation™, says: “Our coral reef restoration efforts at Coral Restoration Foundation™ have proven successful on a large scale, providing a glimmer of hope for the preservation of our planet’s disappearing biodiversity.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded a place in the Drops in the Ocean campaign, as this platform will allow us to reach millions and inspire them with the success of our mission to take small actions that make a big impact. Together, we can raise the reef and empower the public to create positive change for our planet’s future.”

Peter Lee, head of philanthropy at the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT), says: “We are thrilled to have been selected for Ocean Outdoor’s Drops in the Ocean initiative. Their expertise and premium digital outdoor screens in UK’s top cities and retail spaces will allow WWT to engage with audiences we couldn’t normally reach.

“This is important because despite wetlands, such as rivers, marshes and ponds, supporting 40% of all species and protecting communities from the devastating impacts of climate change their superpowers are being seriously overlooked. We’ve lost 75% in the UK and over half the British public don’t know what they are. Ocean Outdoor’s incredible generosity can help us change this by raising awareness and inspiring many more people to take action for wetlands to help combat today’s climate and nature crises.”

Nicky Wakeford, head of marketing and supporter development at the Canal & River Trust, says: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen for the Drops in the Ocean Fund. Having access to Ocean’s large portfolio of outdoor sites, and the opportunity it gives a charity like Canal & River Trust to reach millions more people with our campaign messages, is tremendous.

“We can’t wait to start working with their team to deliver some high impact advertising and generate even greater support for our nation’s canals and rivers.”

A further nine charities will be given £100,000 ad space each to help redouble their efforts, including last year’s beneficiaries Pipal Tree and Just Diggit (both below), who are working to reverse climate change in Nepal and Africa where marginalised rural communities are on the front line; the Marine Conservation Society; Blue Marine Foundation also below) and Cornwall based Our Only World.

This demonstrates that while urgent action is underway what such charities need is visibility to spread the word and attract public support. Other chosen causes protecting and restoring key habitats and degraded lands include the World Land Trust, The Earthshot Prize, the Gaia Foundation, Ranger Lab and the Global Evergreening Alliance. All 13 campaigns will appear over the next nine months.