Ocean Outdoor’s DeepScreen Alive opens up a new world of 3D DOOH theatre

0 Shares Share

Building on the success of DeepScreen®, spectacular 3D illusions which elevate out of home brand experiences, Ocean Outdoor has launched DeepScreen® Alive.

Developed by Ocean Labs and Ocean Studios, DeepScreen Alive uses the world’s most advanced real time 3D creation tool supported by state-of-the-art hardware to build deeper connections with Out of Home audiences.

DeepScreen Alive Launch Film from Ocean Outdoor on Vimeo.

Available on 24 full motion displays in handpicked locations and experiential spaces in seven countries including the UK, the Netherlands and the Nordics, DeepScreen Alive brings immersive entertainment to digital out of home (DOOH) using real time theatre and live effects.

The technology is powered by Ocean Vivus, a fully integrated purpose built hardware and software system which incorporates the Unreal gaming engine, opening up unlimited scope for real time responses and 3D interactivity. The unique system gives more flexibility to brands, complete customisation and the unique immersive moments consumers expect.

Ocean Labs managing director Catherine Morgan says: “DeepScreen Alive is the world’s most advanced real time 3D creation tool, taking the visual impact of anamorphic OOH to the next level by creating the unexpected. Elevated experiences that stop people in their tracks and transport them out of the everyday.

“To continue to grow market share, it’s important to deliver memorable experiences which create long term relationships and brand advocates. If you don’t have brand status then other channels will not deliver for you.”

Director of Ocean Studio and group design David Tait says: “DeepScreen has made 3D OOH accessible for brands, creating fame, talkability and helping them to build social media audiences around big occasions. Our new concepts respond in real time, allowing advertisers to explore deeper audience connections, creating value and a return on investment.”

Ocean’s DeepScreen® Alive packages include four features:

DeepScreen Alive Data – this execution draws on multiple data sources allowing the 3D artwork to respond in real time to contextual or environmental triggers. The 3D scenes can be altered to match changing light levels, shadows and reflections according to the time of day or immediate weather conditions such as rain or wind.

The screens can also pull in all forms of external data such as live scores, medal winning celebrations, film times or brand promotions, which can either be either displayed directly or used as a trigger to show different 3D objects and creative illusions.

DeepScreen Alive Play – this concept allows audiences to become part of 3D experiences on the big screen, connecting via mobile devices to take control, configure and customise a scene, participate in games and win prizes. For example, participants could customise a car in 3D or add their monogram to personalise products.

DeepScreen Alive Collect – this feature allows users to grab 3D objects from the screens in token powered games. Brands can create NFT treasure hunts in which players collect virtual tokens in their digital wallets to be redeemed instore, online or in the metaverse, connecting the physical, digital and virtual realms. Collect is operated via an exclusive partnership with SmartMedia Technologies, the Web3 engagement platform.

DeepScreen Alive 4D – Adding to the 3D drama, DeepScreen® goes multi-sensory with the addition of special real world effects including audio and sonic idents, smell, mist jets or other weather related stunts.

Since Ocean rolled out DeepScreen across its portfolio in 2021, more than 100 campaigns have appeared, with brands including Versace, Gucci, Balenciaga, Amazon Prime, Coach, Netflix and Vodafone embracing 3D OOH as the centrepiece for multi-channel campaigns. Ocean’s proprietary 3D templates are used to create windows into other worlds, extend existing architecture or make impossible objects appear to float in the air, coming out of the screen and towards the viewers.

According to Ocean’s five neuroscience research studies, full motion screens outperform static outdoor by 2.5 times, driving emotional impacts and memory encoding and priming other channels and social media campaigns to improve brand saliency and authenticity.