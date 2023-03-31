O2 rips up the phone contract rule book with ‘Switch it up’ campaign by VCCP

Other networks make you wait until the end of your contract, but O2 customers can now upgrade their phones at any time.

To dramatize this, O2’s Bubl robot crops up in some unusual places – the freezer, the dentist’s chair, a martial arts class, a night club queue – with a new phone in his hand. Bubl will also make surprise appearances in easyJet and Google Pixel ads, as well as bursting out of OOH screens.

Simon Groves, director brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “At a time of so much uncertainty, we want to continue to break down the barriers of rigid phone contracts, giving customers the freedom to decide what they want, when they want it.”

Kimberley Gill, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Having the option to choose if and when you want to have an upgrade is exciting. Switch Up puts the customer first and we are thrilled to work on a campaign that challenges industry standards.”

The integrated campaign will run until 11th May on TV, OOH, digital and linear audio, social, and retail. Media is by Manning Gottlieb OMD, PR by Hope and Glory and customer communication by Rapp.

MAA creative scale: 6.5