Nothing to see here. Marcel's ads for Orange are a non-event

Home surveillance systems ads are normally associated with crime, anxiety, and catastrophe, but these three spots from Marcel Paris focus on creating a sense of calm and reassurance instead.

There’s really not much to see – a hamster in its cage, a pair of knickers falling from the clothes line, or a forgotten phone flashing are about as much action as we get.

A print campaign captures another series of non-events, like a leaf falling from a plant.

The ads are strangely compelling thanks to skilful direction by Laura Sicouri.

MAA creative scale: 7