Next15’s Elvis and rival MSQ join agency hiring round

Tow of the more interesting UK-based mmarcoms groups have been out hiring. Creative agency Elvis, owned by Next15, has hired Grey’s Alexandru Vasile as creative director and Ogilvy team Susie Nagel-Davies and Adam Ablo (below) from Ogilvy as senior creatives following a run of new business including creative roles for Pepsi Max, King’s Cross and Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

Rival MSQ has hired former LADbible data chief Anna-Lee Bridgstock (left) to bolster its data and analytics in the newly-created role of partner of analytics and insight. She will also join the executive team of MSQ’s insights and research consultancy Freemavens.

Elvis ECD Neale Horrigan says: “As elvis continues to grow, following our 100% pitch win rate in 2022, we are now focussing on hiring the industry’s best senior creative talent in order to ensure we’re delivering industry-defining, award-worthy creativity for our clients.

“Alex is a multi-award-winning creative with years of experience at agencies like Grey and McCann. As a writer he will complement me perfectly, and the two of us will work closely to further improve our creative product, focussing on the quality and craft of our work.

“Susie and Adam have a great reputation having previously worked at shops such as VCCP and the Leith Agency. Their above-the-line experience will help further bolster our offering in this space and help pave the way for a host of new opportunities.”

MSQ hire Bridgstock says: “MSQ represents an agency group of the future, with an innovative team of data and insight specialists covering all aspects of the customer journey. Through brilliant thinkers and cutting-edge tools, coupled with Freemavens’ ability to overlay a human lens to innovative data and tech solutions, it’s an enticing proposition to help evolve further.”