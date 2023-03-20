New Eurostar picks DDB agencies

0 Shares Share

Eurostar is now a key part of British and French/continental life but it’s had a terrible time over the past few years with lockdowns and strikes.

Now both arms are rebranding as Eurostar after a merging with sister company Thalys in France and Eurostar has reportedly chosen adam&eveDDB in the UK and DDB Paris as its new agencies to get the cross-Channel rail service back on track. The agency appointments, in a pitch handled by Altimis consulting, have yet to be officially confirmed.

It’s another substantial win for A&E after the return of Halifax. A&E had some big gaps to fill after declining to repitch for John Lewis/Waitrose, seeing the National Lottery under new owner Allwyn go to a combo of Leo Burnett and VCCP and, last year, losing out to the latter in a Virgin Media O2 winner takes all pitch.

Update

Appointment confirmed. Eurostar Group Francois chief commercial officer le Doze, says: “We are excited to appoint adam&eve DDB and DDB Paris to help us create our first advertising campaign as Eurostar Group. This is an important next step as we launch our new brand, and we look forward to sharing our new creative with our customers later this year.”