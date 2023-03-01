Don't Miss

New Commercial Arts debuts for Nando’s in major brand makeover

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News, PR, Social Media 17 hours ago 0

Nando’s is embarking on an ambitious brand spruce-up via New Commercial Arts, smarter restaurants and a new brand campaign, ‘This must be the place.’

The first features (very briefly) Arsenal player Bukayo Saka and a group of friends, one of whom makes the ultimate faux pas of asking for “nuggets.”

Nando’s head of brand Hannah Smith says: “We’re so proud to be able to offer such a unique experience as a restaurant – whether it’s trying a new spice on the PERi-ometer or telling your mates about a first date you had – everyone has a Nando’s story, and that’s what ‘This must be the place’ represents.

“It’s a message that we will be championing throughout the business, and we have a heap of activity planned throughout the year.

One quibble: is this representative of all Nando’s customers? Not being one, can’t really help you.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

