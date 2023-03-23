Neverland wins three-way Rightmove pitch

0 Shares Share

Online property site Rightmove has appointed Neverland as its new creative agency following a closely-fought pitch against McCann and Pablo. The account was formerly with Fold7.

CMO Matt Bushby says: “Rightmove is the UK’s leading property marketplace, so we are in a strong place to look for a new integrated strategic and creative partner, to help us accelerate our marketing performance and next phase of business growth – and Neverland fitted the bill.

“We felt that the Neverland team demonstrated an ability to be a true partner in understanding our strategic need. We enjoyed working with Neverland during this process and were impressed with the team’s willingness to tackle our brand and business objectives.”

Neverland, founded by former adam&eve partner Jon Forsyth, has rapidly established itself as one of the handful of new creative agencies bringing action to the London marketplace.