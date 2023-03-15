National Lottery operator Allwyn: my indecision is final – account split between Leo Burnett and VCCP

0 Shares Share

New UK National Lottery operator Allwyn, which has been pitching its creative account since late last year, has decided to split it between last two contestants Leo Burnett and VCCP. Burnett wins the brand side, VCCP gaming (whatever that means.)

Allwyn takes over from Camelot in early 2024. The account was formerly handled by adam&eveDDB. The media account is also being reviewed: incumbent is dentsu’s iProspect.

This all sounds terribly complicated: having two ambitious agencies working on the same piece of business is usually a recipe for disaster. Allwyn, whose bid for the lottery undercut Camelot substantially, has its work cut out. Other players, like the People’s Postcode Lottery armed with a £66m media budget, and numerous charity offerings, have made the the market much more competitive.