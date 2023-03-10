Mutant takes Eastpak to Mars

0 Shares Share

Is there ‘Life on Mars’ without David Bowie? Congratulations to lifestyle brand Eastpak and Belgian agency Mutant for resisting the temptation to sample the great man as they explore the red planet in a new global campaign.

‘Built to Resist 2023’ couples lifestyle and durability, Eastpak’s USP it seems, suggesting that Eastpak will still be around when we finally reach Mars. It probably won’t be as much fun.

Eastpak, now owned by VF Corporation, began in 1952 as Eastern Canvas Products, making gear for the US military.

Directed by Maky Margaridis and Tristan Feres for Bleunutt in Brussels.

MAA creative scale: 8.