MSQ’s Brave Spark wins Trivento creative

UK marcoms group MSQ is in a rich vein of form with agencies across its diverse empire regularly picking up business.

Now Argentinian wine brand Trivento has picked MSQ’s Brave Spark as its global lead creative agency after a three-way pitch. Shopper agency TracyLocke will handle brand activation. Brave Spark has worked with Trivento, Argentina’s best-selling wine, on a project basis.

Trivento senior brand manager Heather Jones says: “We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with Brave Spark, a partner who has already delivered outstanding production work for us. Their creative thinking and user centric activations will be hugely important as we look to build on Trivento’s success and develop a brand that will resonate with wine drinkers in the UK.”

Brave Spark business director Rebecca Vickery says: “Through the development of the new masterbrand creative and campaign delivery, we are excited about building meaning, sparking memory, and delivering consistency from our comms to shelf.

“Trivento is a brilliant brand, so it is our job to ensure when faced with the wall of wine at supermarkets, consumers feel empowered and confident about their decision to buy a bottle of Trivento, no matter the occasion.”