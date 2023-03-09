MSQ signs former Merkle heavy hitter Bob Ray to lead B2B

0 Shares Share

Ambitious marcoms group MSQ has signed another heavy hitter, former Merkle B2B CEO Bob Ray. Ray (below) joins as head of MSQ B2B and executive chairman of MSQ B2B agency Stein IAS, succeeding Rob Morrice who’s retiring after 30 years.



Performance agency Merkle has been arguably the jewel in dentsu’s agency line-up in recent years. Ray joined it after the acquisition of his agency DWA.

Ray says: “I’ve watched Stein IAS and MSQ with interest and admiration over the years and like the trajectory the business is on, its operating model, the team and its ambitions. Stein IAS celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. There are not many, if any, B2B agencies that literally have paced the evolution of the category and that are better placed to seize the mantle of B2B agency leader.

“As part of MSQ B2B we have the full range of competencies to drive predictable performance for the largest brands in the world.”

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “There’s tremendous energy in the B2B space and this will only grow going forward. There’s a commensurate opportunity right now for an agency and group to step forward and lead in this space. By fusing insight, research, creativity, media, technology and data – from brand to demand – Stein IAS and MSQ can make this aspiration a marketplace reality under Bob’s leadership, and can do so with speed.”