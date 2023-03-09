Don't Miss

Meta goes for Metaverse in the real world

Posted by: Stephen Foster

“The Metaverse may be virtual but the impact will be real,” so Meta (Facebook as was) is telling us in this latest in-house effort.

So it fields a couple of “real world” examples: firefighting and medicine (isn’t this a dangerous distinction for Meta to draw?) and the opportunity to stroke a hairy mammoth (mercifully in the metaverse.)

Nicely done, all part of a softening up process for someone (investors, potential customers?) but what’s it trying to tell us? You can have advances in firefighting and medicine without it (maybe not hairy mammoths.)

MAA creative scale: 4.5.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

