Meta goes for Metaverse in the real world

“The Metaverse may be virtual but the impact will be real,” so Meta (Facebook as was) is telling us in this latest in-house effort.

So it fields a couple of “real world” examples: firefighting and medicine (isn’t this a dangerous distinction for Meta to draw?) and the opportunity to stroke a hairy mammoth (mercifully in the metaverse.)

Nicely done, all part of a softening up process for someone (investors, potential customers?) but what’s it trying to tell us? You can have advances in firefighting and medicine without it (maybe not hairy mammoths.)

MAA creative scale: 4.5.