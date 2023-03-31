MAA Ad of the Week: Pot Noodle by adam&eveDDB

0 Shares Share

Cries for help from all over UK adland: where are the decent ads? Well good old adam&eveDDB normally rides to the rescue (not on a black horse, we hope) and here it is again, a thoughtful essay on Pot Noodles and holes. Or potholes, of course.

If A&E CCO Richard Brim ever decides to try his hand at something else – or retire to a monastery (unlikely) – then we’re all doomed.

PS Thought Campaign was bringing back its (unlamented) ‘Turkey of the Week.’ So far, no show. Maybe there are too many of them to choose from.