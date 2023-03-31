Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Pot Noodle by adam&eveDDB

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Finance, News 17 hours ago

Cries for help from all over UK adland: where are the decent ads? Well good old adam&eveDDB normally rides to the rescue (not on a black horse, we hope) and here it is again, a thoughtful essay on Pot Noodles and holes. Or potholes, of course.

If A&E CCO Richard Brim ever decides to try his hand at something else – or retire to a monastery (unlikely) – then we’re all doomed.

PS Thought Campaign was bringing back its (unlamented) ‘Turkey of the Week.’ So far, no show. Maybe there are too many of them to choose from.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

