MAA Ad of the Week: Blitzworks’ ‘Masterpiece’ for Coke

Coca-Cola mow has a big advertising operation at WPP’s OpenX, with great things expected, and here’s one: ‘Masterpiece’ from Blitzworks, an independent creative company formed by John Pallant, Marcus Brown and Ajab Samrai.

With WPP agency David, directed by Henry Scholfield for Academy.

A romp through famous works of art, all passing around a bottle of Coke (taken from a Warhol picture), makes for an unlikely but entertaining film.

Some ‘Real Magic’ from Coke at last.