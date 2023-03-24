MAA Ad of the Week: Barilla from Publicis’ Le Pub

0 Shares Share

There have been some decent ads this week, House 337 for PETA and Quiet Storm for the Women’s Equality Party stand out.

But ads are also supposed to drive brands and sales by making products famous and Publicis’ Disney-themed Lady and the Tramp effort for Barilla’s premium range Al Bronzo should succeed in doing just that.

As ever with anything remotely Disney it’s a touch treacly, but winning too. “What are you doing on this side of the tracks?” may not be the world’s likeliest chat up line but it works here.