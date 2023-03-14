Don't Miss

LSO strings together a new season campaign by Superunion

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The London Symphony Orchestra is between chief conductors this year. Simon Rattle has stepped aside, and Sir Antonio Pappano will take up the role in 2024.

So instead of focusing on the conductor as in previous years, Superunion’s new campaign is all about creative connections, with the strings in film representing the musicians.

Fiona Dinsdale, head of marketing, London Symphony Orchestra, said: “We wanted this year’s campaign to anticipate and reflect the upcoming season. The film truly captures the sense of creative collaboration that underpins the magic of the LSO’s music-making.”

Stuart Radford, ECD, Superunion, said: “This year we are excited to focus on the remarkable chemistry that occurs during live performance. We have created a campaign that reflects how the special relationship between conductor and orchestra grows through the process of performing the music”.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.