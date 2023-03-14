LSO strings together a new season campaign by Superunion

0 Shares Share

The London Symphony Orchestra is between chief conductors this year. Simon Rattle has stepped aside, and Sir Antonio Pappano will take up the role in 2024.

So instead of focusing on the conductor as in previous years, Superunion’s new campaign is all about creative connections, with the strings in film representing the musicians.

Fiona Dinsdale, head of marketing, London Symphony Orchestra, said: “We wanted this year’s campaign to anticipate and reflect the upcoming season. The film truly captures the sense of creative collaboration that underpins the magic of the LSO’s music-making.”

Stuart Radford, ECD, Superunion, said: “This year we are excited to focus on the remarkable chemistry that occurs during live performance. We have created a campaign that reflects how the special relationship between conductor and orchestra grows through the process of performing the music”.

MAA creative scale: 6