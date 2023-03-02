Don't Miss

Liquid Death launches iced tea with rowdy grandmas

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 10 hours ago 1 Comment

US Canned water company Liquid Death (you feel this is a brand that wants to get noticed) is diversifying into iced tea, regarded, it seems, as “your grandma’s drink.”

So the brand’s in-house team has recruited ‘Jackass’ director Jeff Tremaine to dispel any such notions.

Yup, dispelled.

MAA creative scale: 7.

One comment

  1. George Parker
    March 2, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    As I say over at AdScam… This provides further proof that as the BDA’s circle the toilet pan, the good work (Like The Farmers Dog recently) is being increasingly done in-house and doesn’t fuck around with useless multi-million dollar celebs. Cheers/George

