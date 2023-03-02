Liquid Death launches iced tea with rowdy grandmas

US Canned water company Liquid Death (you feel this is a brand that wants to get noticed) is diversifying into iced tea, regarded, it seems, as “your grandma’s drink.”
So the brand’s in-house team has recruited ‘Jackass’ director Jeff Tremaine to dispel any such notions.
Yup, dispelled.
MAA creative scale: 7.
As I say over at AdScam… This provides further proof that as the BDA’s circle the toilet pan, the good work (Like The Farmers Dog recently) is being increasingly done in-house and doesn’t fuck around with useless multi-million dollar celebs. Cheers/George