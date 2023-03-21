Le Pub recreates classic Disney ‘Lady & The Tramp’ scene for premium pasta Al Bronzo

0 Shares Share

To launch its premium pasta range, Barilla has got together with Disney and double-Michelin starred chef Davide Oldani.

The ad recreates a famous scene from Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady & The Tramp, reinforcing a message about quality time with loved ones and promoting Al Bronzo as “A classic with a new intensity.”

Ilaria Lodigiani VP global marketing, Barilla, said: “Our research has shown that quality is a common theme for us all in 2023. The Al Bronzo range is about upgrading the quality of life while enabling consumers to find the same spark for adventure as the one captured in our re-imagining of the Lady and the Tramp.”

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of Le Pub, global CCO of Publicis Worldwide and CCO of Publicis Groupe Italy, said: “Barilla Al Bronzo campaign gives pasta moments a new surprising intensity, this is why the re-creation of the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene is the perfect reflection of an unforgettable moment in life through food.”

It would be easy to get this wrong but it’s charmingly done.

MAA creative scale: 6.5